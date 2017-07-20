Ex-attorney heads to prison for stealing from trusts

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A former prominent Vermont attorney has been sentenced in a mail fraud case.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2uBrt2p ) 60-year-old William O'Brien was sentenced to 14 months in prison Wednesday. O'Brien pleaded guilty to mail fraud in November.

Prosecutors say the former attorney siphoned $250,000 to $550,000 from accounts he managed, including the Thelma and Joseph Provost Trust. O'Brien once represented both the City of Winooski and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington.

O'Brien's license to practice law was suspended in January. An attorney for O'Brien says his client will not pursue reinstatement.

O'Brien has also been ordered to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution to trusts and estates.

