Circus school board resigns amid troubles

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - The board of trustees of the New England Center for Circus Arts has resigned, following the resignation of the executive director, amid an outcry over the dismissal of the prominent circus school's founders.

The board said Wednesday night that it was taking this opportunity to step aside so that new leadership can get involved.

The Brattleboro Reformer had reported that classes were cancelled after coaches demanded the return of two founders and the resignations of the current board. Classes resumed Wednesday after a local business owner began facilitating discussions between the board and coaches.

The firings of founders and artistic directors Serenity Smith Forchion and Elsie Smith led to an outcry from parents and several staff resignations.

