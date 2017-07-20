Quantcast

Circus school board resigns amid troubles - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Circus school board resigns amid troubles

Posted: Updated:

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - The board of trustees of the New England Center for Circus Arts has resigned, following the resignation of the executive director, amid an outcry over the dismissal of the prominent circus school's founders.

The board said Wednesday night that it was taking this opportunity to step aside so that new leadership can get involved.

The Brattleboro Reformer had reported that classes were cancelled after coaches demanded the return of two founders and the resignations of the current board. Classes resumed Wednesday after a local business owner began facilitating discussions between the board and coaches.

The firings of founders and artistic directors Serenity Smith Forchion and Elsie Smith led to an outcry from parents and several staff resignations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.