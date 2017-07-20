Plans for Vermont 'pocket park' include chalk wall

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Plans for a new park in Bennington now include a piece of public art - a chalk wall that could host visitors' thoughts and art.

The Bennington Banner reports (http://bit.ly/2uFvp1A ) the "pocket park" was reviewed by the Development Review Board Tuesday night. Michael McDonough, interim director of economic and community development, says chalk wall could also be used for a question of the day for people to answer.

Members entered deliberative session after the meeting. Dan Monks, planning director, said Wednesday that he will issue a written decision in the next couple of days.

Monks says he expects the final decision to be approval with a condition that restricts smoking within the park.

