Vernon votes to leave Brattleboro Union High School district

VERNON, Vt. (AP) - The town of Vernon has opted to leave the Brattleboro Union High School district.

Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2tKT1xW ) residents have voted this week in favor of the leaving the district.

A school board member says the town didn't want to have to give up school choice as part of the school district merger plans under Act 46. She says Vernon doesn't yet know how it will move forward with an independent Act 46 plan.

Brattleboro, Dummerston, Putney and Guilford have been working on a merger plan but couldn't come up with one while Vernon was a part of the district.

