Bicyclist seriously injured in crash

MILTON, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont are investigating a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist.

WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ugdz3e ) the crash happened in Milton around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say 25-year-old Maxwell Curtis collided with a car while biking on U.S. Route 7.

Curtis was taken to UVM Medical Center where officials say he's in serious condition.

The motorist wasn't injured.

