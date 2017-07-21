Fire damages University of Vermont field house

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Fire officials in Vermont say a fire has damaged a University of Vermont field house.

WCAX-TV reports firefighters responded to a fire at Centennial Field in Burlington Thursday night. Authorities say there is significant fire and water damage to the structure.

University of Vermont Police Chief Lianne Tuomey says the team has electrical equipment in the building that may have contributed to the fire.

No one was in the building at the time of the blaze. Authorities say the fire doesn't seem suspicious.

