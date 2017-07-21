Quantcast

Veterans hospital under investigation adds interim leaders - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Veterans hospital under investigation adds interim leaders

Posted: Updated:

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's only veterans hospital, under investigation after reports of substandard treatment and conditions, has appointed two more interim leaders.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin removed the top two officials at the Manchester VA Medical Center and ordered a review of the facility this week after the Boston Globe reported on a whistleblower complaint filed by physicians. Alfred Montoya, medical director at the White River Junction, Vermont, VA hospital, was named interim director on Monday.

On Friday, officials said two others from White Junction also have been appointed to posts in Manchester.

Dr. Brett Rusch, a psychiatrist, will serve as acting chief of staff for both the White River Junction and Manchester centers. Dr. Paul Zimmerman, a dentist, has been appointed acting deputy chief of staff in Manchester.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.