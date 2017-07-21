Veterans hospital under investigation adds interim leaders

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's only veterans hospital, under investigation after reports of substandard treatment and conditions, has appointed two more interim leaders.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin removed the top two officials at the Manchester VA Medical Center and ordered a review of the facility this week after the Boston Globe reported on a whistleblower complaint filed by physicians. Alfred Montoya, medical director at the White River Junction, Vermont, VA hospital, was named interim director on Monday.

On Friday, officials said two others from White Junction also have been appointed to posts in Manchester.

Dr. Brett Rusch, a psychiatrist, will serve as acting chief of staff for both the White River Junction and Manchester centers. Dr. Paul Zimmerman, a dentist, has been appointed acting deputy chief of staff in Manchester.

