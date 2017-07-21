Quantcast

Vermont unemployment rate stays at 3.2 percent in June - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont unemployment rate stays at 3.2 percent in June

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Labor says the state's unemployment rate held steady in June at 3.2 percent.

The June rate compares with an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in June 2016.

Unemployment in Vermont's 17 labor markets in June ranged from 2.3 percent in White River Junction to 4.7 percent in Derby.

Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle says Vermont the unemployment rate is near a historic low, but the number means nearly 11,000 Vermonters are currently unemployed. When the number of Vermonters who want to work more is added to the number of unemployed it means that more than 20,000 Vermonters "are looking to improve their economic situation."

Kurrle is encouraging employers and people seeking work to contact their local Career Resource Center.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.