Vermont unemployment rate stays at 3.2 percent in June

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Labor says the state's unemployment rate held steady in June at 3.2 percent.

The June rate compares with an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in June 2016.

Unemployment in Vermont's 17 labor markets in June ranged from 2.3 percent in White River Junction to 4.7 percent in Derby.

Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle says Vermont the unemployment rate is near a historic low, but the number means nearly 11,000 Vermonters are currently unemployed. When the number of Vermonters who want to work more is added to the number of unemployed it means that more than 20,000 Vermonters "are looking to improve their economic situation."

Kurrle is encouraging employers and people seeking work to contact their local Career Resource Center.

