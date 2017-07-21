Castleton University moves ahead with inflatable dome arena

CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) - A university in Vermont is seeking approval for an inflatable dome for indoor track and other sporting events.

Castleton University has applied for an Act 250 land-use permit that will move Middlebury College's former inflatable dome next to the school's Spartan Arena in Rutland. The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2tmawoK ) Middlebury gave the dome to Castleton in 2013.

Castleton spokesman Jeff Weld says the delays from 2013 to the present were because of the permit process. Earlier this year, the university was asked by the state to transplant a species of wildflower and mint clumps to another area.

Weld say once the Act 250 permit is in place, Castleton will apply for town permits. Weld says Castleton had already worked with Rutland Town officials on the permit.

Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.