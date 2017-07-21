Vermont's top finance officials to hear revenue forecast

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's top financial experts are going to be getting an update on the state revenue forecast for the current fiscal year.

The Vermont Emergency Board is meeting Friday.

On Thursday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said he felt the state ended the last fiscal year June 30 in good shape.

Scott says there could be a shortfall going forward, but he felt it would be a small amount and his administration would work out a solution with the board.

The Emergency Board is made up of the governor and the chairs of the four legislative money committees. It meets twice a year to get a report on economic conditions and a forecast for how much the state should expect in tax revenue. It can also approve financial transactions between legislative sessions

