Vermont says West Nile Virus found in mosquito 2 locations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Health Department says West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes collected in two locations in the state.

The health department says the presence of the mosquito-borne virus in samples from Weathersfield and Brattleboro were the first to test positive this year.

The infected mosquitoes were collected by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets as part of its surveillance program.

Mosquito trapping for this season began on June 6. So far 896 pools having been tested. Last year the state tested 3,243 mosquito pools. Of those, 19 were positive for West Nile virus.

Among the steps people can take to protect themselves from mosquito bites are wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors, limiting time outside at dawn and dusk and using insect repellent.

