Slain woman's sister relieved by capture of wanted man

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) - The twin of a Vermont woman found dead last week says she's relieved that her sister's boyfriend is in custody after a nationwide search, but still wants to know how she died.

Candy Smith told WCAX-TV (http://bit.ly/2twCKBp ) that her sister, 59-year-old Cindy Cook of Barre, had recently visited her in Texas. She said Cook told her about her boyfriend, 61-year-old Randal Gebo. She said he had a quick temper, but everything seemed OK.

Cook's body was found July 12 on the side of a road in Middlesex. Gebo was arrested a week later in Illinois and charged with stealing Cook's car. Police say he is also a person of interest in her death.

