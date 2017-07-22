Public asked to help monitor wild turkeys in August

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is asking for the public's help next month in monitoring the state's wild turkey population.

The state is asking Vermonters to report their sightings of turkey families they see in August. Volunteers are asked to fill out a turkey brood survey on the department's website, with information such as the size of the turkey family, the number of adults and young turkeys, or poults, and where they were seen and when.

The department's wild turkey biologist says the information helps to establish long-term trends in Vermont's wild turkey population and answers questions about the impacts of spring and winter weather on the survival of poults and adult turkeys.

