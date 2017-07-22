Quantcast

Vermont working on rule for pond use after clash

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (AP) - The commissioner of the Vermont Environmental Conservation Department is expected next week to release language for a proposed rule aimed at solving a clash between a rowing center and cottage owners over use of a waterway they share in Vermont.

The Craftsbury Outdoor Center has operated a rowing camp on Great Hosmer Pond since the 1970s, also training athletes from around the world.

But cottage owners on the lake say the business is monopolizing the public body of water, preventing them from fully enjoying the narrow lake.

One cottage dweller tells the Caledonian Record (http://bit.ly/2uGeAn8 ) that cottage owners want fewer scullers on the pond and less often.

But a group formed that supports the center says many pond users are concerned that precedent-setting restrictions on non-motorized watercraft could be imposed.

