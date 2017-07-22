Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees announced

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont has announced this year's agricultural hall of fame inductees.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture says they are: Rupert and Muriel Chamberlin, former dairy farmers and well-known Jersey breeders; Ray and Pam Allen, apple growers and agritourism leaders; and Claude Bourbeau, a former dairy farmer and leader in dairy issues.

Organizers say they were chosen based on their accomplishments and significant contributions to Vermont agriculture.

The nominees will be honored at an Aug. 30 ceremony at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.

The Hall of Fam started in 2003 and has honored over 70 Vermonters so far.

