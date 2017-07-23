Open Farm Week to offer public a close up look at farming

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The public will get a chance for a close up look at farming during Vermont's annual open farm week.

The event takes place from Aug. 14-20 and dozens of farms will be open to the public.

Organizers say activities will vary from farm to farm. Visitors may get a chance to milk a cow at one farm or sit or go on a wagon ride at another. Some farms may offer scavenger hunts, tours, pick-your-own crops, or animals that visitors can meet.

A map and listing of participating farms can be found on the Dig In Vermont website.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.