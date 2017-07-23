Quantcast

Open Farm Week to offer public a close up look at farming - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Open Farm Week to offer public a close up look at farming

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The public will get a chance for a close up look at farming during Vermont's annual open farm week.

The event takes place from Aug. 14-20 and dozens of farms will be open to the public.

Organizers say activities will vary from farm to farm. Visitors may get a chance to milk a cow at one farm or sit or go on a wagon ride at another. Some farms may offer scavenger hunts, tours, pick-your-own crops, or animals that visitors can meet.

A map and listing of participating farms can be found on the Dig In Vermont website.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.