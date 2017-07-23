Quantcast

Vermont town administrator departs to move to South Carolina - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont town administrator departs to move to South Carolina

Posted: Updated:

FAIRLEE, Vt. (AP) - A town official in Fairlee, Vermont, is stepping down after he announced he's moving to South Carolina.

Sixty-three-year-old Brian Hanson has been on the job as Fairlee's town administrator since 2015. The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2uPy1ee ) he has had to commute 66 miles just one way to work each day.

Hanson says he's had two interviews for new jobs in South Carolina, where his son and grandchildren live. His last day as Fairlee town administrator is Aug. 3.

Fairlee Selectboard Chairwoman Cathy McGrath says town officials are sorry to see Hanson depart. Hanson was the second ever town administrator after the position was created in 2012.

Selectboard officials say they will be looking for someone who has information-technology skills and who can help with human resource issues.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.