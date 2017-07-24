Gas prices go up a bit in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices have gone up a bit in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Maine gas stations shows the average price of gas went up 4.4 cents last week to $2.29 a gallon. The price in New Hampshire went up 2.9 cents to $2.22 a gallon. In Vermont, it went up a penny, averaging $2.30 a gallon.

Elsewhere, the national average increased 2.1 cents to $2.27 per gallon. That's a decrease of 1.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

