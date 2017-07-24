13 seek appointment to vacant seat in Vermont House

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Officials say 13 people are seeking appointment to a vacant seat in the Vermont House of Representatives.

The seat representing the towns of Duxbury, Moretown, Fayston, Waitsfield and Warren became vacant when former independent state Rep. Adam Greshin was appointed commissioner of the Department of Finance and Management.

In Vermont, the governor appoints people to fill vacant seats in the House.

The Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/2uZUCVM ) reports that town or county party committees usually recommend three names to the governor, but since Greshin served as an independent, there is no political party to narrow down the candidates.

Scott's chief of state Jason Gibbs says the governor's staff will review applications with the governor who will then determine if he will interview all 13 candidates or have staff pare the list down.

