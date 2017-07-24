Quantcast

13 seek appointment to vacant seat in Vermont House - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

13 seek appointment to vacant seat in Vermont House

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Officials say 13 people are seeking appointment to a vacant seat in the Vermont House of Representatives.

The seat representing the towns of Duxbury, Moretown, Fayston, Waitsfield and Warren became vacant when former independent state Rep. Adam Greshin was appointed commissioner of the Department of Finance and Management.

In Vermont, the governor appoints people to fill vacant seats in the House.

The Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/2uZUCVM ) reports that town or county party committees usually recommend three names to the governor, but since Greshin served as an independent, there is no political party to narrow down the candidates.

Scott's chief of state Jason Gibbs says the governor's staff will review applications with the governor who will then determine if he will interview all 13 candidates or have staff pare the list down.

Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.