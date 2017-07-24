Redevelopment at Burlington mall set to cause parking crunch

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Residents in Burlington, Vermont, are set to feel a space crunch for the next several years as the parking at Burlington Town Center will close down for redevelopment.

The redevelopment is set to complete in 2020, but city officials say upgrades to various municipal garages will provide enough space. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2uPKxtN ) the mall's 500-space parking garage will be razed later this year, to be replaced by about 960 spaces.

At a question-and-answer session Thursday at Burlington City Arts, local business owners remained uneasy about the inconvenience their customers might face.

Earlier this year, a group of residents concerned about the redevelopment reached an agreement with developer Don Sinex after a legal challenge in Vermont Environmental Court.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

