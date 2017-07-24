State office redeveloped after storm wins national award

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont state office that was rebuilt after it was damaged in Tropical Storm Irene has won a national public works award.

The American Public Works Association named the redevelopment one of its projects of the year, out of five buildings recognized in 2017. Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2gWAT32 ) the Waterbury Complex project team will be presented collectively with the award.

The project, undertaken after the complex was damaged during the 2011 storm, involved taking down 21 flood-prone buildings and restoring 13 historic structures.

This fall, restoration and renovation work on two of those buildings will be going out to bid.

