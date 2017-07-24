Quantcast

Green Mountain College adds larger space for woodwork major

POULTNEY, Vt. (AP) - Green Mountain College in Vermont is set to expand a sustainable design major with the opening of a new woodworking shop in Poultney.

The college received approval from the town last month to build the new facility. The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2uZLNLv ) the shop will primarily serve the college's Renewable Energy and Ecological Design major program.

GMC President Robert Allen says the program is one of the more popular majors, and shows a trend toward what he calls "applied liberal arts." Allen says the program's existing woodshop has restricted growth due to its small space constraints.

With the new expansion, Allen says the enrollment could climb over 100 students.

