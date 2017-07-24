Quantcast

Vermont DCF will be able to fully fund emergency housing - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont DCF will be able to fully fund emergency housing

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The commissioner of the Vermont Department for Children and Families says his organization will be able to fund fully a "last resort" public assistance program used to help Vermonters in need.

Commissioner Ken Schatz had warned in late June that due to a $150,000 budget cut in the 2018 fiscal year budget they might not be able to fund the state's General Assistance Emergency Housing budget after all.

The Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/2gWCsxM) reports that last week Schatz sent a second memo to community action agencies saying the state would be able to fund fully the emergency housing program.

He can't say how cold next winter will be or what will happen with the rate of homelessness, but the state is committed to the program.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.