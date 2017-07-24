Vermont DCF will be able to fully fund emergency housing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The commissioner of the Vermont Department for Children and Families says his organization will be able to fund fully a "last resort" public assistance program used to help Vermonters in need.

Commissioner Ken Schatz had warned in late June that due to a $150,000 budget cut in the 2018 fiscal year budget they might not be able to fund the state's General Assistance Emergency Housing budget after all.

The Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/2gWCsxM) reports that last week Schatz sent a second memo to community action agencies saying the state would be able to fund fully the emergency housing program.

He can't say how cold next winter will be or what will happen with the rate of homelessness, but the state is committed to the program.

