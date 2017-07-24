Maine center gets $20M grant for biomedical research group

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) - Sen. Susan Collins says the Maine Medical Center Research Institute will receive a $20 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to help tackle diseases in northern New England.

Collins, a Republican, says the money will help establish the Northern New England Clinical and Translational Research Network. The network will be a consortium designed to improve collaboration on biomedical research.

The network will include Maine Medical Center Research Institute, University of Southern Maine and University of Vermont. Collins says the group will also help to implement innovative medical treatments for chronic diseases.

Collins says the funding will help to "foster collaboration among researchers" and lead to implementation of treatments for diseases that impact residents of northern New England, such as cancer, obesity and Alzheimer's Disease.

