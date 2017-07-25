Officials: Homelessness in Vermont declining

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Health officials in Vermont say homelessness in the state has declined.

According to data from the Vermont Department of Health, the number of chronically homeless people in the state decreased by 25 percent in 2016. Officials say substance abuse among the homeless has also declined.

Dr. Heather Stein, who works for the Community Health Center in Burlington, tells WPTZ-TV (http://bit.ly/2gYSVBu ) increasing resources for mental health and addiction treatment will continue to help with homelessness. Stein says the center is treating more people who in turn go on to find housing.

