Man arrested in connection with multiple business break-ins

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Police in Brattleboro, Vermont, have arrested a man in connection with multiple burglaries of businesses.

Police said the break-ins happened on Monday morning. Police later arrested 40-year-old Benjamin Lyons in the Vermont town of Newfane following a brief foot chase.

Lyons, of Trescott Township, Maine, was jailed on $20,000 bail. An extradition warrant had been issued by the state of Maine on a trafficking charge.

It wasn't immediately known if Lyons had a lawyer.

