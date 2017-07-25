Quantcast

Man arrested in connection with multiple business break-ins - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Man arrested in connection with multiple business break-ins

Posted: Updated:

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Police in Brattleboro, Vermont, have arrested a man in connection with multiple burglaries of businesses.

Police said the break-ins happened on Monday morning. Police later arrested 40-year-old Benjamin Lyons in the Vermont town of Newfane following a brief foot chase.

Lyons, of Trescott Township, Maine, was jailed on $20,000 bail. An extradition warrant had been issued by the state of Maine on a trafficking charge.

It wasn't immediately known if Lyons had a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.