Bennington company gets nearly $210k to train workers

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Bennington company that makes automobile steering systems has received a grant of almost $210,000 from the Vermont Department of Economic Development to help train employees.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the Vermont Training Program Grant will be used by NSK Steering Systems America Inc. to create a Manufacturing Center of Excellence to broaden the capabilities of the Bennington employees.

The training of 325 employees will take up to a year.

NSK's Bennington plant manager Michael Allen says the training, along with other activities, will prepare the workforce to meet future challenges.

NSK is a global manufacturer of automotive components and steering systems. The Bennington facility manufactures steering columns for the global automotive industry.

