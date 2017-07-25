Long-lost class ring found after 52 years

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Fifty-two years after losing his high school ring shortly after graduation, a man has gotten it back - and it was all of three miles away from where he grew up in New Hampshire.

Ray Goodwin, of nearby White River Junction, Vermont, graduated from Lebanon High School in 1965. The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2uRXcfk) he lost his ring before being drafted into the Air Force that year.

The retired 70-year-old cook got a call recently from Ann Kerrigan, in Wilder, Vermont, just across the state line. She found the ring, which was initialed, in her backyard. A call to the high school resulted in a search through yearbooks and other resources before Goodwin was reached.

Kerrigan herself was reunited with a Class of 1981 ring she had lost five years ago from Chestnut Hill College, in Philadelphia.

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com

