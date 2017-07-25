New Hampshire veterans hospital to host town hall meeting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The interim director of the Manchester VA hospital is holding a town hall meeting to hear from veterans amid an investigation into allegations of substandard conditions and treatment.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin recently removed the top two officials at the Manchester VA Medical Center and ordered a review of it after the Boston Globe reported on a whistleblower complaint filed by physicians.

Alfred Montoya, medical director at the White River Junction, Vermont, VA hospital, was named interim director. He's hosting a meeting on Wednesday night at Manchester Community College.

The VA says Montoya is working with Catholic Medical Center to explore expanding access to health care, is overseeing efforts to deal with flooding caused by a burst pipe and has begun taking steps to restore confidence in the hospital.

