Roger Garrity is the News Director for Channel 3's award-winning team of journalists.

Roger has worked nearly his entire career at WCAX. He started as a weekend sports photographer back in 1987. Four years later, he made the jump to the news department, working on the City Hall and agriculture beats. In 1993, Roger became the anchor and producer of the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m., a job he did for 16 years.

He also served as the producer of the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m. from 1998 to 2008, working closely with Channel 3 News' legendary anchor Marselis Parsons, guiding the news team to numerous state, regional and national journalism awards. Those include an Edward R. Murrow award for best small market newscast in the country and five Edward R. Murrow awards for best newscast in the Northeast region.

In 2009, Roger moved to the noon news and helped launch the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. in 2010. He co-anchored that broadcast until 2017, when he was named news director. Now, Roger works mostly behind the scenes guiding the hard-working Channel 3 News team.

Roger is a native Vermonter. He grew up in Northfield and graduated from St. Michael's College.

He lives in Burlington with his wife and children. He spends much of his spare time watching his kids play sports and music, gardening with his wife or enjoying the great outdoors.

E-mail Roger at garrity@wcax.com.