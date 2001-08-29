Kristin Kelly is Anchor and Executive Producer of The Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. alongside Darren Perron. The team has been together at the anchor desk since 2009. Kristin joined WCAX in 2005 to anchor "The Channel 3 News at 6" with the legendary Marselis Parsons and "The Channel 3 News at 11" with Roger Garrity.

Kristin is proud to be part of the team (with Reporter Kristin Carlson and Photographer Joe Carroll) to win a prestigious 2010 DuPont-Columbia award for the news series "Foreigners on the Farm." It revealed how Vermont's iconic dairy industry relies on undocumented workers to keep going. Kristin's reporting has won AP awards for enterprise and investigative stories, and a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for a series of reports on female heroin addicts in Vermont's prisons. Kristin has also been part of the teams nominated for New England Emmy awards-- in 2015 for helping to produce reporter Ali Freeman's in-depth look at Vermonters suffering from depression and in 2012 for Best Small Market Newscast.

This is Kristin's second time working at WCAX. From 1996 to 2002, Kristin held several positions at Channel 3 News: Morning Anchor, Business Reporter and Statehouse Reporter. From 2002 to 2005 Kristin worked in Boston as a general assignment reporter for New England Cable News (NECN). She covered all types of stories, from the clergy sex abuse scandal and the Democratic National Convention to the Red Sox historic World Series run.

Kristin received her BA degree from Barnard College and an MA in Journalism from New York University.

E-mail Kristin at kelly@wcax.com.