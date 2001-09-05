Quantcast

WCAX-TV Contact List

Main Address:

WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

Departments:

Channel 3 News: 802-652-6397
news@wcax.com

Channel 3 Weather: 802-652-6352
weather@wcax.com

Channel 3 Sports:  802-652-6340
sports@wcax.com

WCAX-TV Community Calendar:  802-652-6444
channel3@wcax.com

WCAX.com Webmaster:  802-652-6448
webmaster@wcax.com

WCAX-TV Programming:  802-652-6444
channel3@wcax.com

WCAX.com Internet Sales:   802-652-6452
hasenecz@wcax.com

WCAX-TV Television Sales:  802-652-6452

hasenecz@wcax.com

Engineering/SHVA Questions:  802-652-6410
thayer@wcax.com

WCAX-TV Production: 802-652-6454
channel3@wcax.com

WCAX-TV Promotion:  802-652-6444
neary@wcax.com

WCAX-TV General Manager: 802-652-6300
barton@wcax.com  

For Closed Captioning Issues
Contact: Phil Scharf
Director of Operations
Phone: 802-652-6454
Fax: 802-652-6411
E-mail: captioning@wcax.com


Mailing address:
P.O. Box 4508
Burlington, VT  05406

