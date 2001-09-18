InfoCenter

Here is a list of some links mentioned on the Channel 3 News recently. We will update this list frequently, so please check here often.

(6/27) Reporting product problems to the FDA -- https://www.fda.gov/Safety/ReportaProblem/ConsumerComplaintCoordinators/default.htm

(6/5) 2017 Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitators -- http://www.vtfishandwildlife.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_73079/File/Learn%20More/Living%20with%20Wildlife/Rehabilitation/Wildlife_Rehabilitator_Locator_Map.pdf

(5/26) Aphasia Choir Free Concert -- Saturday, June 3rd at 2 p.m. at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester.

(5/18) PFOA blood draw signup information -- http://survey.healthvermont.gov/s3/PFOA-Blood-Draw-Registration

(4/28) Suicide prevention help:

Suicide prevention line in Chittenden County: First Call for Children and Families 24-hour crisis team -- 802-488-7777

Statewide: Folks can log on to this website to get crisis info for other areas of the state -- http://mentalhealth.vermont.gov/suicide-prevention

Zero Suicide -- http://zerosuicide.sprc.org/

(4/3) Tax scam tips:

Use free preparation services, like Capstone Community Action in Barre. Visit www.capstonevt.org, or call (802) 477-5148.

You can also contact the Attorney General's Consumer Assistance Program at 1-800-649-2424 or visit

https://consumer.vermont.gov .

(3/9) More information on cheeses recalled due to health risk -- www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm545289.htm



https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Arctic-Cat-Recalls-Snowmobiles

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Yamaha-Recalls-Snowmobiles (1/19) More on the thousands of snowmobiles recalled due to fire hazards:

(12/30) For more on guided First Day Hikes at Vermont State Parks -- http://vtstateparks.blogspot.com/2016/12/join-vermont-state-parks-for-free.html

(12/15) More on the Vermont Ballet Theater -- www.vbts.org/ -- Tickets for their "Nutcracker" performances at the Flynn -- www.flynntix.org/flynn-mainstage/vermonts-own-nutcracker/Details?perfNo=14158&perfCodePrefix=OPB17N

(12/15) More on holiday fire safety -- www.firesafety.vermont.gov

(12/9) For more on the Split the Ticket program visit vermontfuel.com/split or contact Matt Cota form the Vermont Fuel Dealers association at 802-223-7750.

(12/9) Come Heal With Me fundraiser to create a memorial honoring the teens killed in a crash on Interstate 89 -- www.gofundme.com/yoga-meditation-harwoodteens

(12/8) Vermont Pardon Application for marijuana possession up to 1 ounce -- https://secure.vermont.gov/GOV/pardons/

(11/30) More on the online lottery for New Hampshire residents who want tickets to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration -- http://kuster.house.gov/serving-you/2017-presidential-inauguration-tickets

(11/25) The Vermont Dog Club Free Think Dog Seminar is Saturday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. It's at the Vermont Dog Club at 36 Park Street in Essex Junction. For more information -- VermontDogClub@gmail.com . You can also find more about the club on their Facebook page and website

(11/23) Trouble in Toyland report from VPIRG -- www.vpirg.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/VTP-Toyland-Report-Nov16.pdf

(11/23) Burlington Police Transparency Portal -- https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/Police/Data Crime Reports -- https://www.crimereports.com/

(11/17) More on First Night Burlington -- www.firstnightburlington.com/

(11/16) If you get a utility scam call threatening to shutoff your power and demanding a credit card number, follow these steps:

· Do not provide payment or any other personal information;

· Do not engage with the caller;

· Immediately hang up;

· Do not call back the number; and

· Call your utility's customer service number (GMP 888-835-4672, BED 802-865-7300, VEC 802-635-2331) to report the occurrence and to share any information you are able to provide, including name of the caller, caller's phone number, and substance of the call.

And customers who receive such calls are encouraged to report this scam by contacting the Vermont Attorney General's Office Consumer Assistance Program at 800.649.2424 (in-state only) or 802.656.3183 (from out of state numbers) or by visiting www.uvm.edu/consumer . Also, to further protect yourself against similar scams, please visit that same website address to read about similar past scams.

(11/16) For more information on Zika -- http://healthvermont.gov/prevent/arbovirus/zika/

(11/15) New York hotline to report bias, discrimination incidents -- 1-888-392-3644.

(11/11) For more information on Fowler's R&R visit -- http://www.fowlersrandr.org/

(11/11) More info on the recall of Kidde combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2016/kidde-recalls-combination-smoke-co-alarms#

(10/12) To donate to the fund for the families of the teens killed in the crash on Interstate 89:

You can donate in one of two ways:

1) The "Five Families Fund" link may be accessed from this website: www.MRVcommunityfund.org

2) Or, please mail checks to:

Mad River Valley Community Fund

PO Box 353

Waitsfield, Vermont 05673.

All contributions should be earmarked "Five Families Fund" and are tax deductible.

This fundraising campaign is fully endorsed by Brigid Nease, the Superintendent of Schools.

(10/5) For more on the Cedar Island auction -- www.conciergeauctions.com/auctions/1-cedar-island-south-hero-vt

(10/3) For more information on the call blocking program call the Consumer Assistance Program at 1-800-649-2424 or email consumer@uvm.edu.