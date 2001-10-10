You Can Quote Me

June 25, 2017 -- Democratic Political Analyst Steve Terry and Former NBC Correspondent Bob Hager discuss the Watergate scandal and current political turmoil in Washington. Plus, Erick Tichonuk of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum on the raising of the Spitfire, sunk by the British in 1776, the 22-year, $44-million plan and the mussels threatening it at the bottom of Lake Champlain. And Priscilla Liguori discusses the elk escape in the Northeast Kingdom.

June 18, 2017 -- Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, joins Darren Perron to discuss the Congressional shooting, drug prices, troops in Afghanistan, President Trump, former FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

June 11, 2017 -- Dr. Nick Bonenfant of the UVM Medical Center joins Darren Perron to discuss efforts to help pediatricians be more aware of LGBTQ health issues, especially those affecting transgender children and LGBTQ youth of color. Also, Kyle Midura on the Vt. Supreme Court weighing whether officials can hide public records by using personal accounts and devices. Plus, updates on the budget, teachers' health care contracts and legalizing marijuana.

June 4, 2017 -- Darren Perron & Political Reporter Kyle Midura joins the conversation with Lt. Governor David Zuckerman (P/D-Vermont) on the legislative session, marijuana legalization and upcoming town halls, plus we’ll ask if he’s being excluded from the Scott Administration. We also talk to Governor Scott about that in response. And we'll talk to Attorney General T.J. Donovan about phone scams, state lawsuits and the DMV investigation.

May 28, 2017 -- Darren Perron takes a look at our three-part series on kids and screen time. Plus, Political Reporter Kyle Midura discusses the future of recreational marijuana in Vermont after the governor's decision.

May 21, 2017 -- Vt. State Police Capt. J.P. Sinclair joins Darren Perron to discuss unsolved homicides and Major Crime Unit investigations. Plus, Kyle Midura has a rundown on the end of the Vermont legislative session.

May 14, 2017 -- Darren Perron is joined by Daniel Daltry of the Vermont Department of Health to discuss sexually transmitted infections on the rise in Vermont. Plus, a one-on-one interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, on water quality, the investigation into Burlington College, health care and more. And WCAX Owner and General Manager Peter Martin and WCAX Vice President Alex Martin discuss the sale of the TV station their family has owned for more than 60 years.

May 7, 2017 -- Darren Perron and Eva McKend are joined by forensic psychologist Tom Powell. He'll discuss the suicide of Aaron Hernandez. Was he a psychopath? What led him to murder and to take his own life? Plus, Laura DiPietro of the Vt. Agriculture Agency talks about wet fields and farmers' frustrations. And South Burlington High School student Isaiah Hines, who called for the school to drop the "Rebels" nickname, and Stacey Savage of the Rebel Alliance, the group trying to keep the name, debate the Rebels nickname.

April 30, 2017 -- Charlotte McCorkel, the director of First Call for Chittenden County, joins Darren Perron to discuss a controversial TV show some claim glamorizes teen suicide and what parents need to know about it. Plus, Kyle Midura has a look at the final week of the Legislature. And Jennifer Costa talks about her report on the "Google Glitch" and how Google's address mistakes in Vermont could be costly and dangerous.

April 23, 2017 -- VTrans Engineer Kevin Marshia and Vt. State Police Lt. Garry Scott join Darren Perron and Cat Viglienzoni to discuss crashes, distracted driving, trouble spots on Vermont roadways and traffic stings. Also, an interview with DCF Deputy Commissioner Karen Shea on new numbers on foster children and family reunification. Plus, Ted Ortiz Y Pino, the winner of the Make the Cut Homebrew Challenge discusses Vermont beers and his win.

April 16, 2017 -- Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Roman Catholic Diocese joins Darren Perron to discuss Easter, the pope and politics. Also, an interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, on teaching politics in classrooms.

April 9, 2017 -- Burlington Public Works Director Chapin Spencer joins Darren Perron and Jennifer Costa to discuss zombie cars, new parking garage rules and updates to infrastructure in Burlington.

April 2, 2017 -- Darren Perron and Kyle Midura discuss measures in the Vt. Statehouse including the budget, the marijuana bill and more. They will also take a look at interviews with Gov. Phil Scott and Sen. Tim Ashe.

March 26, 2017 -- Vermont DMV Commissioner Robert Ide joins Cat Viglienzoni to discuss the state's new digital vehicle inspection program.

March 19, 2017 -- A recap of our coverage of the big winter storm that walloped our region.

March 12, 2017 -- Vt. Education Commissioner Rebecca Holcombe discusses school consolidation, working under two different administrations and whether it's the end of small schools in Vermont. And Darren Perron and Kyle Midura break down Town Meeting Day results.

March 5, 2017 -- Radio legend John Garabedian joins Darren Perron to discuss his new book and his 30-year career on "Open House Party." Plus, Garabedian dishes dirt on the world's biggest celebrities.

February 26, 2017 -- Vt. Deputy Health Commissioner Barbara Cimaglio and Rick DiStefano of Valley Vista join Darren Perron and Jennifer Costa to discuss the closure of the Maple Leaf Treatment Center.

February 19, 2017 -- Darren Perron and Jennifer Costa have a recap of this week's big drug sweep in the Northeast Kingdom. Plus, Jennifer's report on Hackers in Your Home and a look at the new WCAX News set.

February 12, 2017 -- A recap of our live interview with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, working with Republicans in Washington and much more. Plus, Darren Perron's one-on-one interview with Bill Cherry, who just sold his popular brewery, Switchback, to his employees.

February 5, 2017 -- Darren Perron recaps the week in presidential news.

January 29, 2017 -- Darren Perron and Kyle Midura take a closer look at the budget address from Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont. Plus interviews with political analysts Steve Terry and Mike Smith.

January 22, 2017 -- Maj. Gen. Steven Cray of the Vermont National Guard joins Darren Perron to discuss the current mission, family support, the Guard's legislative priorities and much more.

January 15, 2017 -- Interviews with Senator Tim Ashe and Rep. Mitzi Johnson, plus Political Reporter Kyle Midura provides analysis and other political news out of Montpelier.

January 8, 2017 -- Darren Perron has a recap of Gov. Peter Shumlin's farewell address and Gov. Phil Scott's inaugural address. Plus, expert analysis from Mike Smith, Steve Terry and Eric Davis.

January 1, 2017 -- A look back at the top stories of 2016.

December 25, 2016 -- "You Can Quote Me" pre-empted.

December 18, 2016 -- Interviews with Gov. Peter Shumlin, D-Vermont, and Gov.-Elect Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

December 11, 2016 - Kristin Kelly has a one-on-one interview with former Gov. Howard Dean on election 2016, where the Democrats go from here, what happened with the Clinton campaign and why Dean dropped out of the race for DNC chair. Plus, Jason Gibbs, Gov.-elect Phil Scott's chief of staff, talks to Darren Perron on the Scott transition and how he's building his new administration.

December 4, 2016 -- Attorney General Bill Sorrell, D-Vermont, joins Darren Perron and Jennifer Costa to discuss the highlight and lowlights of his career as Vermont attorney general.

November 27, 2016 -- Parker Riehle of Ski Vermont joins Darren Perron to discuss the ski season. Plus, WCAX Investigates-- the stories Jennifer Costa uncovered in November.

November 20, 2016 -- Darren Perron and Julie Kelley discuss schools going homework-free, plus Political Reporter Kyle Midura joins Darren Perron to discuss the upcoming legislative session and what lawmakers will tackle.

November 13, 2016 -- Democratic Political Analyst Steve Terry, Republican Political Analyst Mike Smith and Presidential Politics Expert Matt Dickinson join Darren Perron and Alex Apple to discuss election results.

November 6, 2016 -- "You Can Quote Me" pre-empted

October 30, 2016 -- WCAX Political Analysts Steve Terry and Mike Smith join Darren Perron to discuss WCAX Poll results.

October 23, 2016 -- WCAX Political analysts Steve Terry and Mike Smith talk with Derron Perron about the race for governor.

October 16, 2016 -- Michele Morris of CSWD and Dan Phelan, general manager of the Windjammer and the Upper Deck, join Darren Perron and Jennifer Costa to discuss new recycling rules, tips on what to toss and new composting regulations.

October 9, 2016 -- Democratic Political Analyst Steve Terry and Republican Political Analyst Mike Smith join Darren Perron and Alex Apple for the latest analysis on the Vermont governor's race.

October 2, 2016 -- "You Can Quote Me" pre-empted

September 25, 2016 -- UVM Extension Agronomist Sid Bosworth, U.S. Forest Service Plant Physiologist Paul Schaberg, and Paul Sisson of the National Weather Service join Darren Perron and Sharon Meyer to discuss the dry weather, low lake levels, crops and the fall foliage outlook.

September 18, 2016 -- Scott Milne, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, joins Darren Perron and Eliza Larson to discuss his campaign.

September 11, 2016 -- Public Safety Commissioner Keith Flynn joins Anson Tebbetts and Julie Kelley to discuss the heroin epidemic, Vt. State Police policing, Irene Recovery and other public safety issues.

September 4, 2016 -- Darren Perron has a recap of WCAX News coverage on the five-year anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene.

August 28, 2016 -- Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Harry Chen and Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo join Anson Tebbetts and Alex Apple to discuss heroin and the opiate crisis.

August 21, 2016 -- Darren Perron previews a weeklong series of reports on the fifth anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene.

August 14, 2016 -- Darren Perron, Kyle Midura and Alex Apple recap Vermont's 2016 primary.

August 7, 2016 -- Democratic political analyst Steve Terry and Republican political analyst Mike Smith join Darren Perron and Kyle Midura to discuss the candidates facing off in the Vermont primary.

July 31, 2016 -- Vermont candidates for lieutenant governor David Zukerman, Kesha Ram, Shap Smith and Randy Brock join Darren Perron to discuss what sets them apart prior to the Aug. 9 primary.

July 24, 2016 -- WCAX Political Reporters Kyle Midura and Alex Apple join Darren Perron to discuss the Vermont governor's race and where the candidates stand on social and pocketbook issues.

July 17, 2016 -- Middlebury College Political Scientist Matt Dickinson joins Darren Perron and Alex Apple to discuss Bernie Sanders' endorsement of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's pick for his VP running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.

July 10, 2016 -- Janet Murnane of the Vermont Attorney General's Consumer Assistance Program joins Anson Tebbetts to discuss scams.

July 3, 2016 -- Two interviews: Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook on the campaign, being from Vermont and Bernie Sanders; and Vt. State Police Lt. John Flannigan on dangerous roads and the drive for summer safety.

June 26, 2016 -- Political expert Eric Davis joins Darren Perron and Kyle Midura to discuss the race for Vermont governor and lieutenant governor, campaign ads and the latest on Bernie Sanders' campaign.

June 19, 2016 -- Erika Meierdiercks of Outright Vermont joins Darren Perron in the studio, plus interviews with Forensic Psychologist Tom Powell and Child Psychiatrist Dr. Andy Rosenfeld. The latest on the Orlando nightclub shooting, how to talk to your kids about the tragedy, what goes on in the mind of a mass murderer, we learn more about the victims and the shooting's impact on the LGBT community.

June 12, 2016 -- Middlebury College Political Scientist Matt Dickinson joins Darren Perron to discuss campaign 2016, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and presidential politics. Plus, an interview with former Gov. Howard Dean.

June 5, 2016 -- Vermont State Police Lt. John Flannigan, Sgt. Al Fortin and DMV Commissioner Robert Ide join Darren Perron and Jennifer Costa to discuss fatal DUI crashes, ignition interlocks, and the transportation bill.

May 29, 2016 -- Vt. State Police Lt. Lance Burnham and HOPE Works Executive Director Kathleen Barkley join Darren Perron and Jennifer Costa to discuss human trafficking.

May 22, 2016 -- Robyn Freedner-Maguire of Let's Grow Kids and Luanne Cantor, the chief operations officer at the Greater Burlington YMCA, join Darren Perron and Cat Viglienzoni to discuss child care challenges, summer activities for kids, and new numbers on child care released in a study by Let's Grow Kids.

May 15, 2016 -- Rep. Shap Smith, D-Vt. House Speaker, and Rep. Don Turner, R-Milton, join Darren Perron and Kyle Midura to discuss the end of the legislative session, what passed and what failed, whether Smith will run for higher office and an emotional farewell to lawmakers.

May 8, 2016 -- Jane Kolodinsky, the director of the Center for Rural Studies, and Henry Marckres of the Vt. Agriculture Agency join Darren Perron to discuss all things maple including the season, production, mega-maple producers and Canadian companies expanding into Vermont, regulations, thefts and the next generation of maple producers.

May 1, 2016 -- Vt. Transportation Secretary Chris Cole and VTrans Construction Bureau Chief David Hoyne join Darren Perron to discuss winter and summer budgets, the end-of-season storm, road signs and upcoming construction projects.

April 24, 2016 -- Vt. Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter joins Darren Perron to discuss Peep the duck, salamanders, new online tools, moose season, bees, fawns in the woods, ticks and the Hartland shooting range.

April 17, 2016 -- A look at the four stories WCAX News was honored with Emmy nominations for this past week

April 10, 2016 -- Vermont Corrections Field Services Director Dale Crook and VCIC Director Jeffrey Wallin join Darren Perron and Jennifer Costa to discuss the Vermont Sex Offender Registry.

April 3, 2016 -- Vt. Deputy Health Commissioner Tracy Dolan and Vt. DEC Commissioner Alyssa Schuren join Darren Perron to discuss PFOA water contamination.

March 27, 2016 -- Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Vermont joins Darren Perron and Alex Apple to discuss Easter Sunday, shrinking enrollment at Catholic schools, recruiting members into the church, Trump vs. the pope, social media, a new Catholic radio station, engaging young Catholics and one year on the job.

March 20, 2016 -- Steven Cook, Deputy Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing, and Parker Riehle of Ski Vermont join Darren Perron and Julie Kelley, to discuss the maple season, the lackluster winter recreation season and upcoming efforts to draw tourists to Vermont.

March 13, 2016 -- Lt. Gen. Michael Dubie, the former Vt. adjutant general and the deputy commander US Northern Command, joins Darren Perron to discuss national security issues and Dubie's time at Peterson Air Force Base, the Vermont National Guard and his new role at defense contractor Revision Military.

March 6, 2016 -- Middlebury College Presidential Politics Expert Matt Dickinson joins Darren Perron, Kyle Midura and Alex Apple to discuss Super Tuesday and Vermont primary results.

February 28, 2016 -- JoAnn Troiano of the Montpelier Housing Authority & Chair of the Vermont Association for Public Housing Directors joins Darren Perron and Jennifer Costa to discuss why some people earning six-figure incomes live in public housing units in Vermont while more needy applicants wait years to get in. Plus, Jennifer's special report on a nationwide audit of HUD.

February 21, 2016 -- Sen. Phil Baruth and Reps. Helen Head, Don Turner and Loren Shaw join Darren Perron to discuss the paid sick leave bill headed to the governor's desk. Plus, Seven Days Political Writer Nancy Remsen offers analysis.

February 14, 2016 -- Matt Dickinson, a presidential politics expert with Middlebury College, joins Darren Perron to provide analysis of the New Hampshire primary. Plus, Kyle Midura discusses covering Bernie Sanders' campaign in New Hampshire.

February 7, 2016 -- "You Can Quote Me" pre-empted

January 31, 2016 -- Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington County, joins Darren Perron and Anson Tebbetts to discuss issues facing the Senate Judiciary Committee, including legalizing pot.

January 24, 2016 -- Sen. Dick Mazza, D-Grand Isle, joins Anson Tebbetts and Kyle Midura to discuss budget and transportation issues facing Vermont.

January 17, 2016 -- Eric Miller, U.S. Attorney for Vermont and Edith Klimoski from Give Way to Freedom, talk about human trafficking in Vermont with Darren Perron and Alex Apple.

January 10, 2016 -- WCAX-TV political analysts Mike Smith and Steve Terry join Anson Tebbetts and Kyle Midura to discuss the 2016 legislative session and the governor's last term.

January 3, 2016 -- Darren Perron takes a look back at some of the top stories of 2015.

December 27, 2015 -- Tom Ayres of First Night Burlington and Jay Sprout of First Night St. Johnsbury join Darren Perron to discuss their celebrations, the secret to their success, security and what kind of crowds they expect this year.

December 20, 2015 -- Parker Riehle from the Vermont Ski Areas Association joins Anson Tebbetts and Nick Borelli to discuss weather and the ski industry.

December 13, 2015 -- Dr. Stephen Pitmon, a dentist, and Jack Crowther, an anti-fluoride activist, join Darren Perron to debate fluoridation of water. Plus, discussing presidential politics with Kyle Midura and Alex Apple.

December 6, 2015 -- Paul Sayler of Zero Gravity, Scott Shirley of Harpoon, Sean Lawson of Lawson's Finest Liquids and Dan Ukolowicz of Simple Roots Brewing join Darren Perron to discuss beer's impact on the economy, the craft beer movement and a new economic study on beer tourism.

November 29, 2015 -- Vermont State Police Lt. Garry Scott joins Darren Perron to discuss winter driving, holiday enforcement, and drugged driving.

November 22, 2015 -- Erin Sigrist of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association and Mark Bouchett of Homeport join Darren Perron and Alex Apple to discuss shopping trends, holiday shopping, the retail outlook and more.

November 15, 2015 -- Bruce Lisman, Republican for Vermont governor, joins Darren Perron and Kyle Midura to discuss his campaign, strategies, and the other candidates in the race.

November 8, 2015 -- Watch Darren Perron's one-on-one interview with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in its entirety along with the latest political news surrounding his campaign and poll numbers.

October 29, 2015 -- Captain Rick Hopkins and Lieutenant Kevin Lane from the Vermont State Police join Darren Perron and Julie Kelley to discuss changes made in the Vermont Amber Alert system.

October 25, 2015 -- Sue Minter, Democrat for Vermont governor, joins Darren Perron and Kyle Midura to discuss her campaign and her positions on the issues.

October 18, 2015 -- Phil Scott, Republican for Vermont governor, joins Darren Perron and Kyle Midura to discuss his campaign and his positions on the issues.

October 11, 2015 -- Bill Sorrell, D-Vt. Attorney General, joins Darren Perron and Kyle Midura to discuss his decision not to seek an 11th term, his track record, campaign finance investigation and his future plans.

October 4, 2015 -- "You Can Quote Me" pre-empted this week

September 27, 2015 -- Edward Mahoney, a religious studies professor at St. Michael's College, joins Darren Perron and Cat Viglienzoni to discuss the pope's visit and how Vt. Bishop Christopher Coyne played a part in it.

September 20, 2015 -- Anson Tebbetts and Kyle Midura discuss the opiate crisis. They take a look at a Hillary Clinton campaign event in New Hampshire, where Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin joined the presidential candidate to discuss the opiate crisis.

September 13, 2015 -- Kim Fountain of the Pride Center of Vermont and Dr. Rachel Inker of the Community Health Center join Darren Perron to discuss his special report, "Powerful Transformation," and transgender issues in Vermont.

September 6. 2015 -- Matt Dunne, Democrat for Vermont governor, joins Darren Perron to discuss his candidacy, why he's running, his priorities and other candidates in the race.

August 30, 2015 -- Jeb Spaulding, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges, joins Darren Perron and Keith McGilvery to discuss Castleton becoming a university, UVM and its impact on smaller colleges' enrollment, state contributions, tuition, goals, changes to campus and possible consolidations of some schools.

August 23, 2015 -- Castleton University President Dave Wolk joins Darren Perron and Cat Viglienzoni to discuss the school's name change, changes to campus, costs associated with switching to a university, state contributions, tuition, goals and the partnership with downtown Rutland.

August 16, 2015 -- Gov. Peter Shumlin, D-Vermont, joins Kyle Midura and Jennifer Costa to discuss the murder of a Vermont DCF worker. They will also discuss the latest update on Vermont Health Connect.

August 9, 2015 -- Vt. State Police Col. Tom L'Esperance and Lt. Col. Matt Birmingham join Darren Perron and Jennifer Costa to discuss the retiring commander's career, drugs in Vermont, police recruiting efforts and the incoming commander's priorities.

August 2, 2015 -- Another look at Kristin Kelly's special report, "Barb's Story." And Lauren Bailey, a nurse practitioner in palliative care at the UVM Medical Center, joins Darren Perron and Kristin Kelly to discuss ovarian cancer, end-of-life choices and palliative care.

July 26, 2015 -- Vt. Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter and Vt. Wildlife Director Mark Scott join Darren Perron and Cat Viglienzoni to discuss new deer hunting rules for 2016.

July 19, 2015 -- Gen. Steven Cray of the Vermont National Guard joins Darren Perron and Lance MacKenzie to discuss life after war. Plus, updates on the Vermont Guard troops who deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, and what's still being done to help with transitioning back to home life.

July 12, 2015 -- Vt. Commerce Secretary Patricia Moulton joins Kyle Midura to discuss the state of the Vermont economy, summer tourism and more.

July 5, 2015 -- Gregory Hanson from the National Weather Service and WCAX Weather Director Sharon Meyer join Cat Viglienzoni to discuss the wettest June on record, the patterns and the predictions for the rest of the summer.



June 28, 2015 -- Vt. Agriculture Secretary Chuck Ross joins Darren Perron and Cat Viglienzoni to discuss milk dumping, milk prices, the glut of milk on the market and the wet weather's impact on farm fields.



June 21, 2015 -- Forensic Psychologist Tom Powell joins Darren Perron and Jennifer Costa to discuss the Dannemora prison, the mind of a killer, and the dynamic between inmates and prison workers. Plus, a special piece about the prison's history from the WCAX program "Dimension," reported by the late Marselis Parsons.



June 14, 2015 -- An extended interview with Gov. Peter Shumlin on his decision not to seek re-election. Plus, political analyst Chris Graff joins Darren Perron to discuss the governor's decision and the growing list of people now considering a run for governor.



June 7, 2015 -- Vt. House Speaker Shap Smith joins Darren Perron and Kyle Midura to discuss the legislative session, issues facing lawmakers next session and the Speaker's political ambitions.



May 31, 2015 -- A special tribute to Marselis Parsons, the man who hosted "You Can Quote Me" for many years.



May 24, 2015 -- Darren Perron and Kyle Midura discuss the end of the legislative session, plus interviews with Gov. Peter Shumlin, Political Analysts Mike Smith and Steve Terry, and appearances by Kristin Kelly and Anson Tebbetts.



May 17, 2015 -- Jon Porter, the director of the University of Vermont's Center for Health and Wellbeing, joins Darren Perron and Keith McGilvery to discuss alcohol and drug use on campus, changing campus culture and UVM's plan to tackle the problem.



May 10, 2015 -- Attorney General Bill Sorrell, D-Vermont, and Annie Galloway, whose daughter suffers from seizures, join Darren Perron and Jennifer Costa to discuss how some Vermont parents are treating their children who suffer seizures with Charlotte's Web, which is made from marijuana, and why they won't be prosecuted in the state.



May 3, 2015 -- Darren Perron takes a look at Bernie Sanders' campaign for president, including Alex Apple's one-on-one interview with the senator, analysis from former Vermont Associated Press Bureau Chief Chris Graff and Politico Editor Garrett Graff, and reaction from other politicians, including former presidential candidate Gov. Howard Dean. Plus, a look back at Sanders' career.



April 26, 2015 -- Vt. Agriculture Agency Consumer Protection Chief Henry Marckres and Vt. Agriculture Agency State Veterinarian Dr. Kristin Haas join Darren Perron and Cat Viglienzoni to discuss maple season and other maple issues, and worries about the bird flu and how it could impact the poultry industry, chicken and egg prices, and more.



April 19, 2015 -- Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Harry Chen and Vt. Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso join Darren Perron and Bridget Barry Caswell to discuss Lyme disease and ticks, the end of flu season, tuberculosis, vaccinations and other health issues.



April 12, 2015 -- Bill Young, the executive director of Maple Leaf Farm, joins Darren Perron and Jennifer Costa to discuss his planned retirement this summer and take a look back at his long career in drug rehabilitation, in SRS and serving under three governors. Plus, Young will weigh in on current issues with DCF and opiate abuse.



April 5, 2015 -- Darren Perron and Kyle Midura discuss the latest on the 2015 Vt. legislative session and the Doyle Poll, plus Gov. Peter Shumlin, D-Vermont, reacts to the legislative session