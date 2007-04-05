Astronomical Events for July

Evening Planets:

Mercury makes a real poor showing in the bright WNW Dusk sky. Mercury should become visible around the 10th of July. The planet will be very low in the bright twilight after Sunset. The planet will be difficult to see in the bright twilight. On the 19th of July, Mercury is at its highest altitude for this evening showing. This is not the best showing of Mercury. On that date, Mercury sets about 45 minutes after Sunset. After the 19th, Mercury will be quickly losing altitude each evening and moving closer to the glare of Sunset. By the end of the month, Mercury will be extremely difficult to see at all.

Jupiter is in the SW at Dusk. The planet continues to dim slightly as the month progresses. Each evening, Jupiter is slowly losing altitude. This month will be the last good chance for some fairly good views of Jupiter through a telescope.

Saturn is visible in the South when evening darkness falls. Saturn like Jupiter is losing some brightness, as the month progresses. Telescopic views of Saturn show the rings are titled very favorably toward Earth. Saturn sky position is rather low. This may result in atmospheric conditions hampering observations of Saturn.

Morning Planet:

Venus is the solo bright morning planet. Venus rises in the East about 2.5 hours before Sunrise. The planet fades some as the month progresses. Venus rises before Dawn breaks and gains a fair amount of altitude before the glare of the oncoming Sunrise over powers the planet.

1 July Waxing Gibbous Moon, Jupiter and bright star Spica forms a rough triangle, Evening

6 July Moon above Saturn, Evening

20 July Moon below Venus, Dawn

25 July Crescent Moon upper left of Mercury and bright star Regulus , Early Dusk (This will be difficult to see)

26-27 July Weak Delta Aquarid Meteor Shower

28 July Crescent Moon above Jupiter, Evening

Delta Aquarid Meteor Shower:

The weak Delta Aquarid Meteor shower will happen on the night of 26-27 July. The evening part of the shower will be hindered by a thick Crescent Moon. The Pre-Dawn shower will have no Moon in the sky. This weak meteor shower is predicted to produce about 10 meteors per hour in the Pre-Dawn sky. Occasionally, the shower will produce a bright yellow colored meteor. This weak meteor shower is not that favorable for our viewing area.

Written by

Gary T. Nowak

Vermont Astronomical Society