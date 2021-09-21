Vt. weekly case count breaks record; death toll passes 300

Vermont reached another bleak milestone in the pandemic Tuesday with two more fatalities bringing the state’s death toll to over the 300 mark.
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.

News

Vermont is expanding COVID surveillance testing in schools to include students.
Some Vermont schools struggling to start surveillance testing on students

News

File photo
Champlain Parkway opponents pan EIS report, vow to fight on

News

File photo
Essex Westford School Board to discuss BLM flags

TOP HEADLINES

News

Vermont radio stations dealing with fallout from cyberattack

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katharine Huntley
Some Vermont radio stations are working feverishly behind the scenes after a Russian criminal organization hacked into the company that handles their commercials. Our Katharine Huntley speaks with two stations caught in the middle.

News

Vermont State Colleges considers name change

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A new name could be on the way for parts of the Vermont State College System.

News

Midsize cities in New York join forces to get more from Albany

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Midsize cities in New York are banding together to get more from Albany. Our Kelly O'Brien learned more about the effort and what it could mean for Plattsburgh.

News

Art installation comes to Montpelier’s latest pocket park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Montpelier has a new public art installation that adds color to a formerly empty lot downtown.

News

Former NH teacher to plead guilty to human trafficking

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A court document says a former high school teacher who was accused of soliciting sexual activity from a minor in exchange for money and manufacturing and possessing child sexual abuse images is planning to enter a guilty plea to a human trafficking charge.

National

Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast
FEATURES

LATEST VIDEO

News

hassan
Hassan grills Homeland Security secretary over Canada border policy

News

Tuesday Weathercast - clipped version
Tuesday Weathercast - clipped version

News

SIGN
Champlain Parkway opponents pan EIS report, vow to fight on

News

COMMUNICATIONS
Vermont radio stations dealing with fallout from cyberattack

MORE NEWS

News

Hassan grills Homeland Security secretary over Canada border policy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan pressed the Biden administration Tuesday about the decision to allow Canadians to enter the country by air, but not to cross the border on land.

News

Mask mandate goes into effect for Rutland city employees

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
City employees in Rutland, Vermont, are now required to wear masks.

National

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

News

US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is suing to stop American Airlines and JetBlue from coordinating their flights in the Northeast.

News

South Carolina man wanted for attempted homicide captured in Vermont

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A former Vermonter on the run from police in South Carolina was captured in St. Albans Town Monday night.

News

Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police in Burlington are trying to identify a group of people who attacked a man on Church Street.

News

Vermont schools grapple with banned TikTok challenge

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
TikTok has banned videos of a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools, but not before it reached Vermont.

National

Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants had been removed from an encampment at Del Rio, Texas, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response that included immediately expelling migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country.

News

Police investigate fatal Potsdam crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A St. Lawrence County man is dead following a crash in Potsdam.

News

New York high school football player dies after head injury

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A high school football player from northern New York has died after sustaining a head injury during a weekend game.

News

Mayor expects to name new Plattsburgh police chief soon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says he hopes to name the city's next top cop soon.

News

Upper Valley domestic violence hotline answers 1,400 calls for help in last year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
During the last year, in the Upper Valley alone, WISE fielded 1,400 calls for help on its 24-hour crisis hotline.

MORE NEWS

National

Officer accompanying CIA chief develops ‘Havana’ symptoms

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There are at least 200 cases under investigation, half of them involving intelligence personnel.

News

Analysis: Biden uses UN address to pivot from Afghanistan

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Darren Perron spoke with White House correspondent Jon Decker about the president’s first address to the U.N. General Assembly.

News

Trudeau’s party wins Canada vote but fails to get majority

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party has secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted.

News

No more 24-hour access at Burlington post office on Shelburne Road

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The U.S. Postal Service is cutting hours and access at a popular post office in Burlington to improve security there.

News

Fourth COVID wave taking a toll on health care workers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rachel Mann
Since the start of the pandemic, the threat of catching COVID has brought increased anxiety for many frontline workers, especially in health care. Our Rachel Mann checked in to see how some providers are doing during the current fourth wave.

News

NH school administrators covering for staff out with COVID

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Administrators in the Weare, New Hampshire, school district are covering for school staff members who contracted COVID-19.

National

Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.

National

European court: Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday backed the conclusion of a British inquiry that Russia was responsible for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko, who died in London in 2006 after drinking tea laced with a radioactive material.

News

Hunters reminded to wear orange

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials are reminding hunters to take out that orange this season.

News

Harvest Tips: Raspberry freezer jam

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
How to turn fresh or frozen berries into a jam that can easily be stored in your freezer. Our Cat Viglienzoni learned the tricks to make sure that your freezer jam comes out perfectly.

News

‘Change is Brewing’ at Ben & Jerry’s

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Ben and Jerry's latest ice cream concoction was dreamed up to help continue the company's streak of activism and advance racial justice.

News

Report: Champlain Parkway won’t have adverse impact on minorities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A long-planned Burlington highway project will not negatively impact minorities living in one neighborhood along the route. That’s the finding of a new federal report released late last week.

News

Vail Resorts announces new 2021-22 COVID guidelines

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The owner of several Vermont ski and ride resorts has released new COVID guidelines ahead of the 2021-2022 winter season.

News

US border to remain closed to Canadians for at least another month

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The northern land border will remain closed to Canadians trying to visit the U.S. And the federal government announced new vaccination and testing restrictions for international travelers coming by air. Our Kelly O'Brien has reaction.

News

Nearly 100 quarantined on St. Regis Mohawk Reservation

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
So many people on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation are in quarantine, that tribal leaders are asking everyone to stay in their household bubble and treat everyone else as if they are positive.

News

Break-ins on the rise in Burlington; how to avoid becoming a victim

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Cam Smith
Car break-ins and thefts are on the rise in Burlington. And some residents wonder why police are not doing more to investigate. Our Cam Smith looks at the data and how you can avoid becoming a victim.