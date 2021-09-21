Some Vermont radio stations are working feverishly behind the scenes after a Russian criminal organization hacked into the company that handles their commercials. Our Katharine Huntley speaks with two stations caught in the middle.
A court document says a former high school teacher who was accused of soliciting sexual activity from a minor in exchange for money and manufacturing and possessing child sexual abuse images is planning to enter a guilty plea to a human trafficking charge.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.
President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.
More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants had been removed from an encampment at Del Rio, Texas, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response that included immediately expelling migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country.
Since the start of the pandemic, the threat of catching COVID has brought increased anxiety for many frontline workers, especially in health care. Our Rachel Mann checked in to see how some providers are doing during the current fourth wave.
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.
The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday backed the conclusion of a British inquiry that Russia was responsible for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko, who died in London in 2006 after drinking tea laced with a radioactive material.
The northern land border will remain closed to Canadians trying to visit the U.S. And the federal government announced new vaccination and testing restrictions for international travelers coming by air. Our Kelly O'Brien has reaction.