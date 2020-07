HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - Serious flooding hit in Haverhill, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

The ER at Cottage Hospital in the village of Woodsville flooded.

The Haverhill town manager says there was heavy road damage throughout the town, rendering Daniels and Andsley roads impassable and cutting others down to one lane.

