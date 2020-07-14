Gardening grows during coronavirus

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A side effect of the pandemic has been a boom in backyard gardening.

At Guy's Farm & Yard in Williston they've noticed an uptick in business this year compared to last year.

More customers coming in to stock up on gardening supplies from soil to fertilizer to fencing. Some are first-time gardeners; others have done it before and are returning to the hobby.

Employees say they think people want to do at-home projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In a sense, it's been good for a gardening, homesteading, back to the land kind of focus. We're seeing a lot of people wanting to produce a bit of their own food. They're focused on growing local. They're focused on purchasing local. So it's been a good spirit for that," said Mitch True of Guy's Farm & Yard.

Employees tell us sales of chicks are up, too, both for laying hens and meat birds. They think they might be selling twice as many as last year. And they expect that may mean a demand for chicken processing equipment later in the year.

