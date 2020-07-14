Advertisement

New guidance for long-term care facilities

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More guidance on long-term care facilities is out.

Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said Tuesday that it helps those facilities ease up on restrictions a bit more. It will provide framework to allow them to resume some group activities again and provide guidance for more visitation.

However, the secretary was clear that this will be a phased approach and some facilities might ease up at different paces, depending on their situations, and that safety would still be the top priority.

"The pace of the easing of restrictions in long-term care facilities is slow and steady. And it needs to be that way. We are proceeding with caution, again, knowing that these facilities support our most vulnerable Vermonters," Smith said.

Testing will also be a key component.

For nursing homes, testing will be required to move through the reopening phases.

For other places like assisted living, testing will be optional, but there will still be restrictions.

The secretary said they're working on developing long-term testing strategies.

Click here for the guidance.

News

UVM board of trustees votes to divest from fossil fuels

Updated: 33 minutes ago
After years of calling for a divestment from fossil fuels by students, faculty and staff, the University of Vermont board of trustees just made it official. Our Dom Amato has the details.

AP

Governor: New Hampshire won’t require schools to reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Hampshire will not require any schools to reopen this fall, but is offering guidance on how districts can do so safely.

News

Police: Williston shooting, Lake Iroquois manhunt unrelated

Updated: 1 hours ago
Authorities now say the hunt for suspects related to a Williston shooting Monday night and a police chase and manhunt near Lake Iroquois Tuesday are not related.

News

Vermont agriculture, health care relief payments on the way

Updated: 1 hours ago
Relief funding will soon be on the way to Vermont farms and health care providers hit hard by the coronavirus. The Scott administration Tuesday detailed how millions in federal funds appropriated by the Legislature will make their way into the economy.

News

Public input wanted on code of ethics for Vt. lawmakers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Darren Perron
The state's ethics commission wants a code for Vermont lawmakers to follow and they want your input. Our Darren Perron spoke with the commission's executive director about it.

News

News

Flooding closes roads in Haverhill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Serious flooding hit in Haverhill, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

News

Rutland mural honoring people of color aims to inspire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
A new mural in Rutland honors people of color, including Indigenous people.

News

Former Gov. Dean says Vermont doing great job with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean says Vermont is doing a great job managing COVID-19 and he's proud of the state's bipartisan effort to tackle the crisis.

News

