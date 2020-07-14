Advertisement

New way to help hungry North Country seniors

The Plattsburgh farmers market-File photo
The Plattsburgh farmers market-File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Office for the Aging is changing the way it distributes farmers market coupons in the wake of the coronavirus.

They are holding three drive-thru events for those eligible for the coupons to pick them up.

Masks will be worn as the booklets are distributed.

The coupons will get seniors $20 of local, fresh produce from farmers markets across the state.

In order to get one of the booklets, you must be over 60 and there are income requirements.

"The nice part of this is once the senior has the coupons, they can have someone else go and use them for them. So they can have a friend, a neighbor, a child actually go to the farmers market for them if they don't feel that its something they are up to going themselves or they are trying to take the extra precautions to COVID-19," said Darleen Collins of the Clinton County Office for the Aging.

The office says it will work with seniors who can't make it to one of the drive-thru events so they can still get their booklet but they do not want anyone coming to the office.

