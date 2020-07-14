Advertisement

Presumed positive for COVID-19 vs. confirmed positive

(CNN)
(CNN)(CNN)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - While the Vermont Health Department is tracking an apparent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in southern Vermont, some of them won’t appear on the state’s COVID-19 statistics yet.

That's because the health department says the tests aren't accurate enough to be confirmed positive, just presumed so.

The health department says the tests used by the Manchester Medical Center are antigen tests.

Both traditional PCR tests and antigen tests are done with a swab in your nose. But antigen tests only look for a specific protein on the surface of the virus. They’re attractive because the results come back in minutes, unlike PCR tests.

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says that makes them a good screening tool. He also said if you get a positive result on an antigen test, it's likely correct. But he also said antigen tests aren't as sensitive and have a higher false negative rate, meaning you could have the virus and have the test not pick it up.

But Levine says presumptive cases are still taken seriously.

"Just because we call them a presumptive positive doesn't mean we don't go through all of our usual counseling and advising and isolate out those who have tested positive, begin to contact trace and notify those who are contacts," Levine said.

On its Facebook page Tuesday, the Manchester Medical Center said over the past 72 hours, they have had 42 positive cases and likely 30 or more false negative tests.

The center says the antigen tests have a 12% likelihood of being inaccurate. They go on to say that's only 6% less accurate than a PCR test.

Vt. human services secretary warns of risky behavior

But they say what’s crucial to stopping the spread of the virus is the speed of the results. So people who likely have the virus know quickly and can take precautions faster.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UVM board of trustees votes to divest from fossil fuels

Updated: 34 minutes ago
After years of calling for a divestment from fossil fuels by students, faculty and staff, the University of Vermont board of trustees just made it official. Our Dom Amato has the details.

AP

Governor: New Hampshire won’t require schools to reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Hampshire will not require any schools to reopen this fall, but is offering guidance on how districts can do so safely.

News

Police: Williston shooting, Lake Iroquois manhunt unrelated

Updated: 1 hours ago
Authorities now say the hunt for suspects related to a Williston shooting Monday night and a police chase and manhunt near Lake Iroquois Tuesday are not related.

News

Vermont agriculture, health care relief payments on the way

Updated: 1 hours ago
Relief funding will soon be on the way to Vermont farms and health care providers hit hard by the coronavirus. The Scott administration Tuesday detailed how millions in federal funds appropriated by the Legislature will make their way into the economy.

News

New guidance for long-term care facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said Tuesday the guidance will help those facilities ease up on restrictions a bit more.

Latest News

News

Public input wanted on code of ethics for Vt. lawmakers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Darren Perron
The state's ethics commission wants a code for Vermont lawmakers to follow and they want your input. Our Darren Perron spoke with the commission's executive director about it.

News

Public input wanted on code of ethics for Vt. lawmakers - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state’s ethics commission is hoping to move toward a code of ethics for Vermont lawmakers.

News

Flooding closes roads in Haverhill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Serious flooding hit in Haverhill, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

News

Rutland mural honoring people of color aims to inspire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
A new mural in Rutland honors people of color, including Indigenous people.

News

Former Gov. Dean says Vermont doing great job with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean says Vermont is doing a great job managing COVID-19 and he's proud of the state's bipartisan effort to tackle the crisis.

News

UVM board of trustees votes to divest from fossil fuels

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
After years of calling for divestment from fossil fuels by students, faculty and staff, the University of Vermont board of trustees just made it official. Our Dom Amato has the details.