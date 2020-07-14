Rutland mural honoring people of color aims to inspire

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A new mural to honor people of color including Indigenous people.

The four-story artwork titled "We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest Until it Comes," was painted by Lopi LaRoe, also known as "LMNOPI." It's on the back wall of the former Strand Theater and faced the new Center Street Marketplace Park.

Organizers say it's to inspire people to imagine a world where all children are nurtured and cherished equally.

There will be an official unveiling and celebration of the mural next Monday night in the park.

