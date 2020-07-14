Swanton taking down murals

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The murals in Swanton will be coming down-- for now.

The trustees voted to temporarily remove them from village property.

The art project invited people to paint anything on them as long as the display didn't include words.

We told you how murals related to the Black Lives Matter movement were covered and not replaced with more art. And some had the logo of a white nationalist hate group painted on them.

The village is forming a racial equity committee to look into the issue.

