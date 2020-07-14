US-Canadian border likely to stay closed till mid-August

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y (WCAX) - The U.S.-Canadian border is likely to stay closed to nonessential travel until at least mid-August.

Both sides restricted traveled starting in March. Reports show that Canadians fear the border reopening because of the number of cases and deaths of coronavirus in the U.S. Many businesses in New York’s North Country rely on Canadian business to keep them afloat. The Plattsburgh Boat Basin is one of them.

"It kind of solidifies the fact that the marina will certainly be crippled for this year. It's been a tough year. In the beginning, obviously, we only have about 20% of our boats in the water. The other 80% pare Canadian-owned. They are big investments, they're like cottages to the Canadians. Some of them approach a million dollars in value and they are tied up and can't be used, can't be visited, can't be maintained. It's really tough," said the Boat Basin's Arthur Spiegel.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a final decision about the border will be announced later this week.

