Vermont News Digest

Vermont news from The Associated Press for Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Vermont. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the northern New England desk at 603-224-3327.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking news and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

UPCOMING:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VERMONT

The Vermont Health Department is reporting 30 possible cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 among people who were tested at a clinic in Manchester. By Wilson Ring. 450 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-VERMONT

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed into law a bill designed to increase accountability of the state’s law enforcement officers, but he made several suggestions about how he felt the law could be improved.

FOSSIL FUEL DIVESTMENT

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to divest the university’s endowment of fossil fuel investments.

FLOOD WARNINGS

A hospital in northern New Hampshire reported flooding in and around the building, emergency officials said Tuesday, as the National Weather Service issued flood warnings in the area and in northeastern Vermont.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

A Vermont police department is investigating after receiving reports that gunshots were fired in Williston. There were no reports of injuries.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to apvermont(at)ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867