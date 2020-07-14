Vt. human services secretary warns of risky behavior

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder on Tuesday from Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith that risky behavior can lead to outbreaks of COVID-19.

He called it a general warning related to the Manchester/Londonderry outbreak.

"Do not travel out of state to a region that is not within our trusted travel designation then fail to quarantine upon your return. But instead of quarantining, attending social events or gatherings that are bound to have close contacts. All I'm trying to do here is deliver a reminder to Vermonters that we all need to do our part," Smith said.

The secretary wouldn’t say that that behavior is what sparked the outbreak in Manchester and Londonderry, but he also refused to say that is not what happened.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.