Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hi everyone! There is some good news about our weather for mid-week.

Wednesday is looking like a nice summer day, although there is a slight chance for a few showers, mainly over the higher terrain.

Most of Thursday is also looking pretty good, with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures. But a frontal system will be catching up to us late Thursday into Friday with another round of showers & thunderstorms.

We'll clear out for the weekend and there will be lots of sunshine. But it is going to turn hot & humid again as we go through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Another frontal system could bring showers & thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

Take MAX Advantage of the nice summer day on Wednesday!

