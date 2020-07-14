BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hi everyone! There is some good news about our weather for mid-week.

Wednesday is looking like a nice summer day, although there is a slight chance for a few showers, mainly over the higher terrain.

Most of Thursday is also looking pretty good, with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures. But a frontal system will be catching up to us late Thursday into Friday with another round of showers & thunderstorms.

We'll clear out for the weekend and there will be lots of sunshine. But it is going to turn hot & humid again as we go through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Another frontal system could bring showers & thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

Take MAX Advantage of the nice summer day on Wednesday!

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.