Advertisement

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized outside Cincinnati City Hall, police release footage of suspect

By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Around 20 demonstrators took to Plum Street Tuesday night after someone vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural in front of City Hall.

Cincinnati police confirm an unknown person poured red paint on the mural. They released surveillance footage of the suspect late Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

The red smears cover two of the mural’s 16 letters, the ‘I' and the ‘S.’ There are also new tire marks through several other letters, including the ‘M.’

The demonstrators say they found out about the vandalism around 7:30 p.m. while they were having their nightly vigil outside District 1 Police Headquarters in the West End.

Around 10:30 p.m., some people showed up with equipment in an attempt to clean the mural.

A woman at the scene who does art conservation work tells FOX19 NOW the paint has been down too long and the mural will likely have to be repainted.

City Council member Jeff Pastor released the following statement about the incident:

“If this is true, purposefully vandalizing BLM mural, I am sickened by this level of hate and vitriol. We must do better. This is why a pedestrian plaza is so critically important in front of City Hall, the ‘people’s house.’”

The privately funded mural was unveiled June 19. Seventeen teams of local Black artists created the letters (and exclamation point.)

“What happened to the Black Lives Matter Mural is terrible and we need a fix quickly. We’ve been working with the Administration and Councilman Pastor on a fix, how to turn this section of Plum into a pedestrian-friendly plaza, and how to allow the artists to fix the mural. We need to let people enjoy it without being worried about traffic,” Council Member Greg Landsman said.

Copyright 2020 WXIXI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont Primary Profile: State auditor’s race

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Three candidates are on the ballot vying for the nomination of state auditor in the August 11 Vermont primary.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Hundreds line up for coronavirus testing in southern Vermont

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A potential coronavirus outbreak in southern Vermont has hundreds of people wondering whether they have been infected. Our Olivia Lyons has been following the story. She was at two state-run pop-up testing sites Wednesday where people lined up for tests.

National

Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump is shaking up his campaign amid sinking poll numbers, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.

News

Vt. officials working to provide waiver to camp staying at Rutland hotel

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Vermont health officials say they are trying to work with an out-of-state summer camp that they say violated COVID-occupancy guidelines at a Rutand hotel. The orthodox Jewish camp says they have followed all the guidelines and will not be leaving.

Latest News

News

Some Vermont businesses left out of federal, state relief funds

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
Not all Vermont businesses qualify for Paycheck Protection Program money and some have been told to return the relief funds. Kevin McCallum of Seven Days told our Dom Amato why some businesses are being left in the lurch.

News

Some Vermont businesses left out of federal, state relief funds

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Paycheck Protection Program money is meant to help struggling businesses greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

A race against time as erosion threatens historic graveyard

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Vermont cemeteries are time capsules from the past. But in Addison County one graveyard is slipping away. Our Joe Carroll shows you.

National

Congress eyes new virus aid as school, health crisis deepens

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Senate Republicans are poised to roll out their $1 trillion counteroffer to House Democrats' $3 trillion COVID-19 aid package.

News

Can COVID-19 linger or do some people get it twice?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Why do some COVID-19 patients test positive weeks after the virus was first identified in their body? The answer is something health officials in Vermont, the U.S. and the world are trying to figure out right now. Our Cat Viglienzoni reports.

News

Chittenden County camp modifies operations after positive COVID test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Part of a Vermont summer camp is closed after a participant tested positive for COVID-19.