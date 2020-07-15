Advertisement

Survey: Majority of Burlington parents prefer modified school week

By Erin Brown
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is considering its reopening options after seeking feedback from parents.

The board held a meeting Tuesday night to go over recent surveys in which parents voted on what type of classroom setting they prefer for their kids this fall.

Burlington School District seeks input on how to reopen schools

Officials say the majority of families said they do want their kids to return to school in person this fall, but they prefer a hybrid schedule that would reduce the number of students in school each day by half.

Parents of Burlington students weighed in on what type of learning environment they want for their kids this fall. “I don’t support my kids going back into the building at all,” said parent Neil Delaney.

“There are risks associated with not going back for the kids and the adults involved and there are risks associated with going back,” said parent Bruce Baker.

More than 1,200 families participated in the Burlington school district’s Reopening Schools Family survey. It found the majority of parents want their children to return to the classroom.

“I do think that in-person education is so important for the kids that we’re really that the school district is able to have them go back into the schools, at least part-time,” said Abbey Duke, a parent.

When asked exactly what type of in-person schedule parents prefer, 77% of them said an alternating day plan. The 5-day Schedule is less popular. About 60% of parents said they’d consider sending their kids to school for five days a week, even if all safety protocols are followed.

Teachers, students worry about being forced back to online learning

“I think particularly for the young kids, it’s going to be really hard to wear a mask if you’re in third grade, sitting still, staying distant, following all of those rules. It’s going to be difficult for kids and the teachers,” Baker said.

“I’m never going to put my kids at risk, so unless my husband and feel super confident that it is safe for our children to go, we will no do that,” said Nicola Boutin.

Some parents say they won’t be comfortable with their kids in school until there’s a vaccine. “My personal preference is they just not go back into school until we have a treatment and more preferably a vaccine or both,” Delaney said.

The school district is hosting two virtual town halls this week. The first one is on Wednesday and it’s for families. The second one is on Thursday for staff. The district’s goal is to have a recommended plan by July 24 and communicate that plan to families and staff by August 6.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont Primary Profile: State auditor’s race

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Three candidates are on the ballot vying for the nomination of state auditor in the August 11 Vermont primary.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Hundreds line up for coronavirus testing in southern Vermont

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A potential coronavirus outbreak in southern Vermont has hundreds of people wondering whether they have been infected. Our Olivia Lyons has been following the story. She was at two state-run pop-up testing sites Wednesday where people lined up for tests.

News

Vt. officials working to provide waiver to camp staying at Rutland hotel

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Vermont health officials say they are trying to work with an out-of-state summer camp that they say violated COVID-occupancy guidelines at a Rutand hotel. The orthodox Jewish camp says they have followed all the guidelines and will not be leaving.

News

Some Vermont businesses left out of federal, state relief funds

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
Not all Vermont businesses qualify for Paycheck Protection Program money and some have been told to return the relief funds. Kevin McCallum of Seven Days told our Dom Amato why some businesses are being left in the lurch.

Latest News

News

Some Vermont businesses left out of federal, state relief funds

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Paycheck Protection Program money is meant to help struggling businesses greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

A race against time as erosion threatens historic graveyard

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Vermont cemeteries are time capsules from the past. But in Addison County one graveyard is slipping away. Our Joe Carroll shows you.

News

Can COVID-19 linger or do some people get it twice?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Why do some COVID-19 patients test positive weeks after the virus was first identified in their body? The answer is something health officials in Vermont, the U.S. and the world are trying to figure out right now. Our Cat Viglienzoni reports.

News

Chittenden County camp modifies operations after positive COVID test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Part of a Vermont summer camp is closed after a participant tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Wednesday is Tax Day!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The deadline is Wednesday to file federal and state income taxes. It was of course postponed from April because of the pandemic.

News

Gillibrand: Trump COVID-19 inaction has alienated world community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says she thinks we need a plan to reopen the U.S.-Canada border safely and she is not surprised by the decision to keep it closed after how President Donald Trump has handled the pandemic.