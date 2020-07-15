Castleton University releases plans for fall semester

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Castleton University students will be able to live on campus this fall but all of their classes will be online.

The university Wednesday released its plan to help limit the spread of the coronavirus on campus. Students living on campus will have to sign a pledge to follow social-distancing guidelines. On and off campus students will still have access to on-campus resources and offices.

Classes will start on August 18th and end November 24. Students will stay home after the Thanksgiving break.

Northern Vermont University, another member of the Vermont State College System, last month announced its own “accelerated push” plan to limit student time on campus.

